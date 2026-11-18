Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday inaugurated the Apollo Institute of Parents and Children at its Financial District facility in Hyderabad, strengthening specialised healthcare services for women, mothers, newborns and children. The institute was inaugurated by Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Director, Apollo Hospitals Projects.

The facility features a dedicated obstetrics wing, a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and an attached perinatal centre to provide comprehensive care, particularly for high-risk pregnancies and premature babies.

The institute offers integrated services, including fertility counselling, fetal assessments, high-risk pregnancy management, maternity care, specialised labour and delivery services and paediatric care.

Sharing her personal experience of postpartum challenges following the birth of her twins, Upasana stressed the importance of seeking medical and emotional support. She urged couples not to isolate themselves during difficult phases of parenthood.

A specific example highlighting the importance of advanced neonatal care occurred in November 2024, when Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in Jubilee Hills successfully treated a baby born at 28 weeks, weighing just 760 grams. After two months of intensive NICU care, the baby was discharged in a healthy condition at 1.56 kg.

The new institute is expected to strengthen specialised maternal and child healthcare in Hyderabad and provide comprehensive support to families from pregnancy through childhood.

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