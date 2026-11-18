Hyderabad: Actress Gogineni Anita has allegedly fallen victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 4.14 lakh after fraudsters cheated her on the pretext of booking a business-class flight ticket for her son.

Anita, who resides in Kavuri Hills in Madhapur, was planning to travel to Washington, USA, for her son’s birthday celebrations. In search of a travel agent, she looked online for flight ticket booking services.

According to the complaint, a person named Rajesh contacted her, claiming to represent a travel agency called “Low Fly Tours and Travels”. He offered to arrange a business-class ticket and quoted a fare of Rs 4,14,180.

The agent reportedly asked Anita to share her debit card details to complete the booking. Trusting his claims, she provided the card information and also shared the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to her mobile phone, believing it was required to confirm the ticket reservation.

However, after the amount was deducted from her bank account under the name “Clear Trip”, Anita did not receive any ticket confirmation or booking details.

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Realising that she had been cheated, the actress approached the police and lodged a complaint regarding the incident.

The case highlights how cybercriminals are targeting people through fake travel agencies and fraudulent online ticket-booking offers. Police are expected to investigate the transaction and trace those involved in the alleged fraud.

Authorities have repeatedly cautioned the public against sharing debit or credit card details and OTPs with unknown individuals, even when they claim to represent travel agencies or other service providers.