Hyderabad: Tired of spending weekends at shopping malls, cafes and movie theatres? Hyderabad residents now have an opportunity to explore the city’s natural surroundings through birdwatching and guided nature walks.

The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) has launched a weekly initiative titled ‘Wings & Wilderness’ at Ghar-e-Mubarak in Nanakramguda.

The initiative aims to promote birdwatching, create awareness about biodiversity and encourage environmental conservation. The inaugural walk was organised on Sunday, November 15, attracting around 30 birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

Participants spotted several bird species, including Indian Peafowl, Shikra, Black Drongo, Green Bee-eater, Kingfisher, Golden Oriole, Asian Koel, Red-vented Bulbul and Red-wattled Lapwing.

The programme goes beyond bird spotting, with experts explaining how to identify species through their colours, physical features and distinctive calls. Participants are also introduced to native and non-native plants and their role in providing habitats for birds. The sessions highlight the importance of birds in maintaining ecological balance through activities such as seed dispersal.

The nature walks will be conducted every Sunday at Ghar-e-Mubarak, Nanakramguda. The inaugural walk carried a registration fee of Rs 200. Interested participants can contact 8019249292 for registration details.

In another initiative, TGTDC has announced ‘Wings over Heritage’, a special birdwatching and heritage walk at the Qutb Shahi Tombs on November 22, marking World Heritage Week.

Earlier, the Telangana Forest Department and Hyderabad Birding Pals have organised birdwatching activities at locations such as KBR National Park and other urban green spaces to create awareness about the city’s avian diversity. The launch of ‘Wings & Wilderness’ at Nanakramguda takes this effort further by providing a structured, weekly platform for nature enthusiasts. Such initiatives are particularly relevant at a time when rapid urbanisation and shrinking green spaces pose challenges to urban biodiversity.