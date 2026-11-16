Telangana Brings Government Polytechnic Colleges Back Under TGCHE

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to bring government polytechnic colleges and Young India Skills University (YISU) back under the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), reversing its earlier decision to place polytechnic education under the SHAKTI department.

The government issued GO 157 on November 13, amending GO 97 issued in June. The earlier order had transferred the administration of polytechnic education to SHAKTI, triggering protests from students, faculty members and employees.

The stakeholders had raised concerns that the move could affect the academic autonomy of polytechnic institutions and the functioning of the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). They also feared possible disruptions to diploma examinations, certification procedures and opportunities for diploma holders to pursue engineering courses through the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET).

Following the protests, the government constituted a high-level committee headed by adviser K. Keshava Rao to examine the concerns and recommend an appropriate administrative arrangement.

Based on the committee’s report, the government decided to restore government polytechnic colleges and YISU to the purview of TGCHE, addressing concerns raised by the technical education community.

However, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) will continue under the SHAKTI department. Their curriculum will remain regulated by YISU.

The latest decision marks a reversal of the government’s June order and follows sustained opposition from stakeholders in the polytechnic education sector.

The revised administrative arrangement is expected to provide clarity on the management of diploma education, conduct of examinations and academic progression of polytechnic students seeking admission to engineering courses through ECET.