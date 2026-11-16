Andhra Pradesh Centre Introduces FFS App to Streamline Fertiliser Distribution

Andhra Pradesh :The Centre has introduced a nationwide digital system, the Framework for Fertiliser Sale (FFS), to make fertiliser distribution more transparent and simplify purchases for farmers. The initiative aims to reduce long queues at agricultural input shops and ensure timely availability of fertilisers.

Under the new system, farmers will be able to purchase urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), potash and other fertilisers through the digital platform. The system is already being implemented in several states, including Telangana, and is expected to be expanded further from the upcoming Rabi season.

The framework requires fertiliser retailers to upload their stock details and other relevant information online before making sales. This will enable authorities to monitor stock availability, improve transparency and prevent illegal stocking and diversion of agricultural inputs.

Pesticides will also be made available online through the Integrated Pesticides Management System (IFMS), extending digital access beyond fertilisers.

Andhra Pradesh had earlier introduced the AP AIMS app to ensure transparent fertiliser distribution. In Alluri Sitharama Raju district alone, around 1.25 lakh farmers reportedly accessed 15,600 tonnes of fertilisers through the platform.

While earlier digital initiatives mainly covered urea and DAP, the new FFS framework aims to bring other fertilisers under the digital distribution system. Its wider implementation is expected to help farmers access agricultural inputs more conveniently and reduce distribution-related difficulties during the crucial Rabi season.