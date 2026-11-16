Hyderabad Cyberabad Corporation Appeals to Chhath Devotees to Maintain Cleanliness

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has urged devotees celebrating Chhath Puja to maintain cleanliness and hygiene at ghats and surrounding areas, stressing the importance of civic responsibility alongside religious observances.

The civic body has encouraged devotees to use free mobile toilet facilities arranged at designated locations and dispose of waste in designated dustbins. It has also appealed to people not to litter festival premises.

The corporation highlighted the need for public cooperation in preventing the accumulation of flowers, plastic materials, food waste and other offerings at water bodies during the celebrations.

It said responsible waste disposal and proper use of sanitation facilities would help maintain hygiene and prevent pollution at festival locations.