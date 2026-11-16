Telangana Records Chilly Temperatures; Sangareddy Touches 11.7°C

Hyderabad: Minimum temperatures continue to remain low across Telangana, with several districts experiencing chilly weather during the early morning hours. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), minimum temperatures across the state’s 33 districts ranged between 11.5°C and 16°C between the mornings of November 15 and 16, 2026.

Sangareddy district’s Kohir recorded the lowest temperature at 11.7°C, followed by Moinabad in Rangareddy at 11.8°C and Gandhari in Kamareddy at 12.2°C. Neradigonda in Adilabad recorded 13°C, while Gandeed in Mahabubnagar registered 13.1°C.

Other districts recording relatively low temperatures included Medak (13.3°C), Medchal-Malkajgiri (13.4°C), Kumaram Bheem Asifabad (13.4°C), Vikarabad (13.6°C) and Siddipet (13.8°C).

Among urban districts, Rangareddy recorded 11.8°C, followed by 13.4°C in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 15.3°C in Hyderabad’s Maredpally.

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Interestingly, temperatures were comparatively lower during the corresponding period last year, when minimum readings ranged between 8.1°C and 13.6°C.

The India Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad Centre has forecast no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next two days.

A similar cold spell during December 2023 brought temperatures down to single digits in several Telangana districts, highlighting the state’s vulnerability to winter cold waves. With temperatures continuing to dip, residents, particularly children and elderly people, are advised to take necessary precautions during early morning and night hours.