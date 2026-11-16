V. Hanumantha Rao Dances With Anchor At Event In Khammam

Khammam: Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao grabbed attention after he was seen dancing with an anchor at an event held in Khammam.

The incident became a talking point among those present at the programme, as the veteran politician joined the anchor on the dance floor and participated in the celebrations.

A video showing Hanumantha Rao dancing with the anchor has attracted attention, with the unusual moment becoming a topic of discussion among viewers.

The veteran leader appeared relaxed and enthusiastic as he joined the celebrations, moving along with the music in front of the gathering.

The incident provided an entertaining moment at the event, drawing the attention of attendees. The video is also likely to circulate widely on social media platforms.

Hanumantha Rao, a senior Congress leader from Telangana, has been associated with the party for several decades and has held various political responsibilities during his career.

The dance moment has added an interesting talking point to the Khammam event, with the video drawing attention beyond the programme itself.