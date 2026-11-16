Telangana Police Launch New Women’s Safety Initiatives: She Boxes In Sangareddy, She Safe Zones In Siddipet

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana’s Sangareddy and Siddipet districts have launched two important initiatives aimed at improving women’s safety. Under these measures, women and girls will be able to report harassment without having to visit police stations, while special safe locations will be developed to provide women with secure places to rest during long journeys.

In Sangareddy district, police are installing more than 200 ‘She Boxes’ at schools, colleges and public places. Through these boxes, women and girls can submit complaints about harassment and other issues without revealing their identities. The initiative is intended to help those who hesitate to approach police stations for various reasons.

The initiative was launched under the supervision of Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Parthosh Pankaj and Additional SP Chaitanya Reddy. Police officials said the identities of complainants would be kept strictly confidential to encourage women and girls to report their problems without fear.

Female police constables have been assigned to monitor the complaint boxes. They will open the boxes every week and examine the complaints received. Police will take necessary action depending on the nature of each complaint.

SP Parthosh Pankaj said the initiative aims to provide women with an accessible and safe way to raise complaints without fear or hesitation.

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Meanwhile, Siddipet police are preparing to establish special ‘She Safe Zones’ along national highways to ensure safer journeys for women. A large number of women travelling from Hyderabad to different destinations pass through Siddipet, and finding a safe place to stop and rest during long journeys can be a challenge.

To address this concern, dedicated locations are being developed along national highways. These zones will be monitored through CCTV cameras, allowing women travellers to stop for a while, take rest and feel more secure.

Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal said the She Safe Zones are intended to provide a secure environment for women travelling long distances. She noted that while She Boxes in Sangareddy would facilitate harassment complaints, the initiative in Siddipet would focus on the safety and comfort of women travellers.

The safety of women and girls has once again come into focus following a recent attack on a Class 10 student in the Rapthadu area of Andhra Pradesh. Against this backdrop, the initiatives in Sangareddy and Siddipet are aimed at creating a safer environment for women in educational institutions, public places and along national highways.