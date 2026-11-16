Cyclone Akvan May Bring Heavy Rains to Telangana Between November 20 and 22

Telangana is likely to experience rainfall between November 20 and 22 due to the projected movement of Cyclone Akvan over the Bay of Bengal. According to a preliminary weather forecast, the cyclone may cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Kavali and Konaseema, near Ongole and Bapatla, on November 20.

Eastern Telangana districts are expected to bear the maximum impact, with very heavy rainfall predicted in several areas. Some locations may receive 150–200 mm of rainfall, particularly on November 21, which is expected to be the peak impact day.

Hyderabad and other districts may experience light to moderate rainfall and scattered showers. Meanwhile, western Telangana is likely to witness light rainfall or dry weather conditions.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The forecast is subject to changes, and an updated weather map is expected on November 19 or 20 to provide further clarity on the cyclone’s movement and rainfall distribution.

The October 2020 Hyderabad floods, which caused widespread inundation, damaged infrastructure and disrupted normal life, serve as a reminder of the risks associated with intense rainfall. In view of the latest forecast, residents, particularly those in eastern Telangana and low-lying areas, should remain cautious, monitor official IMD updates and take necessary precautions.