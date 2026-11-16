Temple Named After Narendra Modi’s Mother Heeraben To Be Built In Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: A temple named after Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to be constructed in Gundikal village of Emmiganur mandal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Mathasri Mandiram Charitable Trust Society performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed temple, marking the beginning of the construction work.

The initiative has drawn attention as the temple is being named after Heeraben Modi, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 99.

Leaders from different political parties, including the BJP, Jana Sena and YSRCP, attended the ceremony as chief guests. Their participation brought representatives of different political parties together at the event.

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The groundbreaking ceremony was conducted in the presence of local representatives and other attendees. The proposed temple is expected to become a place of remembrance dedicated to the Prime Minister’s mother.

The initiative has attracted public attention due to the association of the temple with the family of the country’s Prime Minister.