Cyclone alert issued for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts

Visakhapatnam: A cyclone alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh and the South Odisha coast as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday (November 16) over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. It is further likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on November 17 over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

According to IMD bulletin on Sunday afternoon, the depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 15 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 1130 hours of Sunday over the same region, about 620 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 680km west-southwest of Sri Vijayapuram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 800 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 960 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1070 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic over the central parts of south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on Monday and into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent two days.

Fishermen and coastal communities have been advised to follow official IMD weather updates and warnings.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said the severe cyclonic storm is likely to approach the coastal region of North Andhra.

Under its influence, North Andhra may experience heavy rain accompanied by strong winds on Thursday and Friday, said Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority and Chief Executive Officer of Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS)

He advised the public and farmers to take necessary precautionary measures.

This will be the third cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast in 20 days.

Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ had struck the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapuram on October 27.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ crossed the coast between Nellore and Narasapur on November 3.

Two cyclones within a week resulted in the death of 15 people and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops in the coastal districts.