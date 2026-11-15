5th ODI: Even if I’m batting at eleven, I enjoy it, says Arshdeep after series-clinching win

Mount Maunganui: Arshdeep Singh has no complaints about batting at the very end of the order. The left-arm pacer, who hit a brisk 14 at number 11 and then took three wickets as India beat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth ODI on Sunday, said he relishes whatever chance he gets with the bat.

Arshdeep struck two sixes in his 14 off four balls, a cameo that came when India’s innings was in its last few overs and took them to 209, something which was of huge importance as the visitors won by 22 runs to get a 3-1 series win.

“I love my batting. Even if I’m batting at eleven, I enjoy it. And always trying to create room for myself and smash it. But some people on my team say that I’m scared of the ball. But I take it. I create room,” Arshdeep said after getting the Player of the Match award.

He also said the importance of the last-wicket 26-run stand with Mohammed Siraj was clear to them once they came off the field. “Yes, that’s the chat when we ended the batting as well. Siraj told me that these runs will be very crucial. And we made sure we went above 200 and that was a little thought in mind: we had crossed a small milestone there and had some runs to bowl at.”

Arshdeep, who took 3-30 with the ball, stated the bowlers kept their patience even when New Zealand’s batters were not getting out early. “I feel like we kept coming and we were very disciplined with our areas and we didn’t let go of that thing even when we were not getting the results, we were not getting the wickets. But we kept bowling that and eventually got the results and yes, we won.”

Away from the field, Arshdeep, who has recently moved to Mumbai Indians via a trade, got engaged to his girlfriend, actor Samreen Kaur, at Mount Maunganui beach and said his partner has been a huge pillar of support.

“I mean, God has been really grateful and kind to me. I’ve got a really nice partner. She’s very supportive and always helps me stay in the right mindset. So yes, a lot credit goes to her as well, the way I am on the field depends a lot on how I’m working off the field.

“So yes, it’s been very exciting and I’m loving it. Can’t ask for a better view to do that. I was pretty tense but yes, the view helped and it feels pretty nice,” he concluded.