Police Rescue Man Who Falls Between Platform and Moving Train While Trying to Board (Video)

Hyderabad: Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a 53-year-old man who slipped and fell between the platform and a moving train while attempting to board the Godavari Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The incident involved Chandraya, a resident of Mancherial district, who tried to board the moving train. He lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train, putting his life at risk.

Noticing the incident, alert RPF personnel immediately rushed to his aid and pulled him to safety.

The timely intervention of the railway police helped avert a potentially serious accident. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, highlighting the prompt response of the RPF personnel.

Railway authorities have repeatedly urged passengers not to board or alight from moving trains, warning that such actions can lead to serious injuries or loss of life.