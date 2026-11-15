Hyderabad

Police Rescue Man Who Falls Between Platform and Moving Train While Trying to Board (Video)

Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a 53-year-old man who slipped and fell between the platform and a moving train while attempting to board the Godavari Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 14:28
Police Rescue Man Who Falls Between Platform and Moving Train While Trying to Board (Video)
Police Rescue Man Who Falls Between Platform and Moving Train While Trying to Board (Video)

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a 53-year-old man who slipped and fell between the platform and a moving train while attempting to board the Godavari Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The incident involved Chandraya, a resident of Mancherial district, who tried to board the moving train. He lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train, putting his life at risk.

Noticing the incident, alert RPF personnel immediately rushed to his aid and pulled him to safety.

The timely intervention of the railway police helped avert a potentially serious accident. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, highlighting the prompt response of the RPF personnel.

Railway authorities have repeatedly urged passengers not to board or alight from moving trains, warning that such actions can lead to serious injuries or loss of life.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 14:28
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link