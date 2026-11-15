Wife’s diary reveals possible marital discord in KPHB family tragedy

A diary written by 26-year-old Samatha has revealed possible marital differences in the tragic KPHB incident in which a couple allegedly died by suicide after killing their 23-month-old daughter in Hyderabad.

Police reportedly found entries in the diary expressing her distress over her husband Gopinath no longer showing the same love and affection as he did earlier.

The incident occurred on October 27 at their MIG residence under the KPHB police station limits. Gopinath Buin (30), his wife Samatha (26) and their daughter Snigdha (one year and 11 months) were found dead. Before the incident, the couple had written a note on a wall stating that nobody else was responsible for their deaths and that their relatives should not be questioned.

During the investigation, KPHB SHO Vijay Kumar summoned the families of the deceased from West Bengal. A search conducted in their presence led to the discovery of Samatha’s diary, written in Bengali. Police took the help of family members to understand its contents.

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According to the entries, Samatha felt that the affection and emotional bonding that existed during the initial days of their relationship had diminished. However, police have not established whether marital differences directly contributed to the tragedy.

In August 2024, a family tragedy in Hyderabad involving a couple and their two children brought renewed attention to domestic distress and family-related suicides.

The latest findings assume significance as investigators examine the couple’s relationship, financial circumstances and other possible factors. Police are continuing their investigation without drawing conclusions based solely on the diary.