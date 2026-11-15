EC assures SC that no eligible voter will be left out of electoral rolls

The Election Commission (EC) has assured the Supreme Court that it remains committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded from electoral rolls while correcting inconsistencies during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Commission acknowledged that difficulties could arise during the revision process but maintained that it would address discrepancies without compromising the voting rights of eligible citizens. The affidavit was filed in response to concerns over the exclusion of voters from draft electoral rolls.

The EC clarified that voters whose names were missing from the draft rolls, despite appearing in previous electoral lists, could apply afresh through Form 6 without facing prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. However, applicants must not be registered in another parliamentary or Assembly constituency and must provide legally compliant declarations.

The Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officers to publicise this clarification widely, including in regional languages.

Following the Supreme Court’s suggestion, the EC has also directed officials to reach out to voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD). Voters can submit Enumeration Forms to EROs, AEROs or BLOs at their current ordinary residence, either personally or through family members. Online submission with e-sign is also available through ECINET.

During Bihar’s 2025 SIR exercise, the exclusion of approximately 65 lakh names from the draft electoral roll triggered widespread concerns and legal scrutiny.

The latest clarification assumes significance as the EC continues the nationwide electoral roll revision process. The challenge is to eliminate duplicate and incorrect entries without depriving any eligible citizen of their fundamental right to vote.