Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for PHFI Campus, Sets June 2, 2028 Deadline

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) campus in Hyderabad and unveiled its master plan. He urged the institution to complete construction and commence operations by June 2, 2028, assuring full government support.

Addressing the gathering at Taj Krishna, the Chief Minister said Telangana had no policy confusion or paralysis and was committed to supporting investors with land, water, permissions and infrastructure. He said the government aimed to transform the state into a global destination for education, healthcare, industry and services.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that PHFI would enhance Hyderabad’s international reputation in public health and research, promising to personally act as its brand ambassador. He also highlighted healthcare investments, including the new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal, the operationalisation of TIMS hospitals and an overall hospital development expenditure of ₹12,000 crore.

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Referring to Telangana Rising 2047, he outlined the state’s Cure, Pure and Rare development zones and announced the Invest Telangana Global Summit from December 7 to 9. He also highlighted Hyderabad’s pharmaceutical strength, stating that the city accounted for 40 per cent of India’s bulk drug production.

Recalling the establishment of IDPL in Hyderabad in the 1960s under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, he said the initiative laid the foundation for the state’s pharmaceutical industry.

The PHFI initiative assumes significance in the context of Hyderabad’s growing healthcare ecosystem. For instance, the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad in 2001 strengthened the city’s position as a centre for international management education. The proposed PHFI campus is expected to similarly enhance Hyderabad’s standing in public health education, medical research and healthcare innovation.