Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station facelift raises heritage concerns

The proposed facelift of Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station, popularly known as Old Nampally Railway Station, has sparked concern among heritage conservationists over the possible demolition of its historic facade. While the redevelopment aims to provide modern passenger amenities, historians fear the city could lose an important part of its architectural heritage.

Constructed in 1907 by the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, the station reflects Hyderabad’s rich history. It currently handles around 45,000 passengers daily and serves as a major transport hub in the South Central Railway zone.

The station is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 327 crore. Work began in 2024, with around 25 per cent completed so far.

Dr Mohammed Safiullah, managing trustee of the Deccan Heritage Trust, expressed concern over the proposed changes. “While the redevelopment of the station is inevitable, I hope that some part of the heritage structure is retained,” he said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced on March 5 that the station redevelopment is targeted for completion by the end of 2027. The upgraded facility will feature a central hall, restaurants, Wi-Fi, CCTV surveillance and modern passenger amenities.

With Rs 5,450 crore allocated for Telangana’s railway infrastructure in the Union Budget 2026-27, heritage conservationists hope development will not come at the cost of Hyderabad’s historic identity.

Similar concerns have emerged during infrastructure redevelopment projects in Hyderabad, particularly around the preservation of historic structures. The controversy surrounding the demolition of heritage buildings during the Osmania General Hospital redevelopment discussions highlighted the importance of balancing modernisation with heritage conservation.

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