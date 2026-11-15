Hyderabad

TG SAFE Seizes APIs Worth ₹3.5 Lakh in Sangareddy

The Drugs Wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) seized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worth ₹3.5 lakh from Neocell Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd at Sultanpur village in Ameenpur mandal of Sangareddy district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 11:58
TG SAFE Seizes APIs Worth ₹3.5 Lakh in Sangareddy
TG SAFE Seizes APIs Worth ₹3.5 Lakh in Sangareddy

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Hyderabad: The Drugs Wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) seized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worth ₹3.5 lakh from Neocell Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd at Sultanpur village in Ameenpur mandal of Sangareddy district.

Acting on credible information, officials raided the company’s premises at Medical Devices Park on November 13 and found eight varieties of APIs illegally stocked for sale without a valid drug licence. Drugs Inspector T Praveen Kumar conducted the raid under the supervision of Assistant Director P Ramu. Officials seized the stocks and collected samples for laboratory analysis.

TG SAFE said further investigation was underway and legal action would be initiated against those responsible. Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, illegally stocking APIs for sale without a valid licence can attract imprisonment of up to five years.

The latest seizure brings attention to previous instances of illegal API storage in Telangana. In July 2024, the Drugs Control Administration, in a joint operation with the Prohibition and Excise Department, raided an illegal godown operated by Aspen Biopharma at Muduchintalpally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and seized bulk drugs worth ₹96 lakh.

The seizure included anticancer, antiviral and antifungal ingredients. The latest incident highlights the continuing need for strict regulatory surveillance of pharmaceutical storage and distribution to prevent unlicensed drug trade and protect public health.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 11:58
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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