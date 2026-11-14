Women’s Safety, Cybercrime Control Top Priorities: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat has identified maintaining law and order, ensuring women’s safety and curbing cybercrime as his top priorities.

He announced a series of preventive measures aimed at controlling organised crime, repeat offenders and retaliatory attacks after assuming charge.

Speaking to the media, Bhagwat said a specialised ‘Jail Release Watch’ system would be introduced by integrating prison release data with T-SPARK and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). The initiative aims to monitor released prisoners and prevent organised gang activities, group rivalries and revenge-related offences.

He said the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) would be effectively used against organised crime. The Preventive Detention (PD) Act would also be strictly invoked against habitual offenders and those involved in commercial-quantity drug cases involving 20 kg or more.

Following the recent reorganisation of police commissionerates, several zones and police stations from neighbouring jurisdictions have been brought under Hyderabad Commissionerate. Bhagwat said steps would be taken to address staff shortages.

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He also stressed intelligence gathering through local police, Special Branch and community networks, along with fresh bind-over proceedings and financial sureties to prevent retaliatory violence.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the November 2023 Jubilee Hills gang-related murder case, which highlighted concerns over criminal rivalries in Hyderabad.

The new measures aim to strengthen preventive policing, improve public safety and ensure a safer environment for Hyderabad residents.