Rahul Gandhi Launches Gig Workers Act in Telangana, Announces Insurance Benefits

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched the implementation of the Gig Workers Act in Telangana and announced insurance benefits for gig workers, marking a significant step towards strengthening social security for workers employed in the platform-based economy.

The initiative aims to provide greater protection and welfare support to gig workers, including delivery executives, drivers and other workers associated with digital platforms.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of workers across Telangana who depend on app-based services for their livelihoods. Gig workers often face challenges such as irregular incomes, lack of job security and limited access to health and social security benefits.

The announcement reflects the Telangana government’s efforts to improve the welfare of workers in the unorganised and emerging employment sectors.

The insurance benefits are expected to provide financial protection to eligible gig workers and their families against unforeseen circumstances.

The initiative is also seen as an important step towards recognising the contribution of gig and platform-based workers to the state’s growing urban economy.

Further details regarding the insurance coverage, eligibility criteria and implementation procedures are awaited.

Note: The exact insurance coverage, benefit amounts, eligibility conditions and official details were not included in the headline. These should be verified before publication.