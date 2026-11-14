Telangana Presents Examination Security Measures Before Central NTA Reform Task Force

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has highlighted its technology-driven examination security measures, including QR code-enabled hall tickets, secure OMR sheet distribution and round-the-clock monitoring, before a Central task force examining reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and senior government officials discussed examination reforms with Amrit Lal Meena, a member of the high-powered task force constituted by the Union Education Ministry, on Friday.

During the meeting, Jaju stressed the importance of transparent and secure examination systems and suggested that conducting examinations online could eliminate the possibility of question paper leaks.

Officials explained that OMR answer sheets were distributed to students one hour before examinations, while QR code-based hall tickets were being used for candidate verification. A dedicated command control centre had also been established at the Intermediate Board to monitor examination activities round the clock.

Meena appreciated Telangana’s residential school system and observed that its model could serve as an example for other states.

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The task force is consulting various states to formulate recommendations for improving the functioning of the NTA and strengthening examination security. It is expected to submit its report to the Centre by the end of December. Senior officials, including Principal Secretaries Dr Yogita Rana and Dr Christina Chongthu and TGCHE Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, participated in the meeting.

The discussions assume significance following the June 2024 NEET-UG controversy, when allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities triggered nationwide protests and legal proceedings.

Telangana’s measures highlight the growing need for technology-based verification, transparent monitoring and accountability to restore students’ confidence in competitive examinations.