JEE Main 2027 Applications: NTA Issues Important Guidelines on Category Selection

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important clarification for candidates applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, explaining which application category should be selected based on citizenship and Aadhaar status.

According to the NTA guidelines, Indian citizens and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) holding Aadhaar cards must select the ‘Indian Nationals’ category. Foreign citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders should choose ‘Foreign Nationals’. NRIs holding Indian passports but without Aadhaar cards must select the separate option, ‘NRIs Having No Aadhaar’.

The agency has clarified that the selected category must match the candidate’s official identity documents.

The registration process began on October 24. Candidates can submit applications without a late fee until November 22 through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applications with a late fee will be accepted from November 23 to 26, followed by the correction window from November 27 to 29.

The examination city information slip is scheduled for December 30, while admit cards will be released on January 13. The examinations will be conducted on January 20–24 and January 28 in two shifts.

Candidates have been advised to use their own DigiLocker, Jan Parichay or e-Pramaan credentials and complete re-KYC wherever required. Personal details, particularly names and dates of birth, must match Class 10 certificates.

The clarification follows earlier instances of application-related confusion, including difficulties faced by candidates during JEE Main 2024 registration over Aadhaar authentication and personal-detail mismatches.

The latest advisory is significant as incorrect category selection or identity details could create verification problems. NTA has urged candidates to carefully review all information before final submission to avoid complications during the examination process.