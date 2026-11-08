CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exams from February 16, 2027

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2027 will commence on February 16, providing students with an early opportunity to plan their preparation.

According to the notification issued on Friday, the date sheets were released 101 days ahead of the examinations. All papers will begin at 10.30 am. The examinations will cover 83 subjects in Class 10 and 121 subjects in Class 12.

More than 46 lakh students have registered, including over 26.5 lakh Class 10 students and 19.8 lakh Class 12 students.

CBSE said the timetable was prepared after schools submitted their Lists of Candidates (LOC). The Board considered entrance examination schedules, gaps between commonly selected subjects and examination centre capacity.

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It also analysed more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that students appearing for two subjects would not face examinations on the same day.

For the 2026 board examinations, CBSE released the final date sheets on October 30, 2025, with examinations beginning on February 17, 2026. The Board had also introduced a two-examination system for Class 10 students.

The early announcement of the 2027 schedule is expected to help students, parents and schools organise preparation, reduce examination-related stress and avoid clashes with competitive entrance examinations.