Kabul: At least 10 people have been killed and 110 others injured in an explosion near a school in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday, local media reported.

According to ministry spokesperson Abdul Matin Qani, preliminary findings showed the blast occurred just before noon at an explosives storage site belonging to mining companies near a school in the Andir Sir area of Asadabad, the provincial capital.

The ministry said the incident was apparently caused by negligence and insufficient precaution.

An investigation is underway to determine further details of the incident, it added.

Citing a source, Pajhwok News Agency reported that four injured students have been transferred to the Jalalabad Provincial Hospital, while the rest are receiving treatment in Kunar Province.

Afghanistan continues to remain contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind from decades of armed conflict, and these deadly remnants of war continue to threaten the lives of people.

Just In: An explosion in at middle school Afghanistan.



More than 40 school students were killed after Pakistani Air Force bombed a school in Afghanistan's Kunar province. pic.twitter.com/7boP8WE5t7 — Harpreet Sandhu (@TheHarpreetTake) November 28, 2026

Earlier this week, local media reported that as many as 257 people were killed, and 87 others injured in landmine and unexploded ordnance explosions in Afghanistan in 2026. Most of the victims in these incidents were children, with 189 deaths and 73 injuries.

“Since the beginning of 2026, a total of 344 people have been killed or injured in landmine and unexploded ordnance explosions across the country, with children making up the majority of the victims,” Afghanistan-based Tolo News quoted ANDMA spokesperson Yousuf Hammad as saying.

Despite ongoing demining operations, over 900 square kilometres of land in Afghanistan continues to remain contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance. Residents of various provinces in Afghanistan have said that explosives continue to threaten the lives of people and have called for clearance of contaminated land.

Haroon Yousufi, a resident of Kandahar, said that the mental well-being of Afghans has been negatively impacted by the landmines.

Highlighting the demining operations in Afghanistan, ANDMA said that Sar-e-Pul and Bamyan provinces of Afghanistan have been completely cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnance, Tolo News reported.

Earlier in July, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that 50 people are killed or injured each month in Afghanistan due to unexploded ordnance left behind after decades of conflict, with children being nearly 80 per cent of the victims.

The OCHA urged that people in Afghanistan should be able to live safely without the threat posed by unexploded ordnance left behind after war, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported. It further stated that reduced international funding has reduced mine clearance operations in Afghanistan.

Demining and explosive ordnance disposal programmes are one of the most effective life-saving humanitarian activities in Afghanistan, according to OCHA. However, the declining international funding has reduced their efforts at a time when contamination continues to endanger civilians, Khaama Press reported.

About 3.3 million people in Afghanistan live near areas which are contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance, resulting in residents facing daily risks.

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