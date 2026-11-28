Hanumakonda: District Election Officer and Collector Chahat Bajpai on Saturday inspected the special graduate voter registration drive being conducted for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate Constituency.

As per the directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, the Collector visited polling stations 70, 71, 72 and 73 at the Government Junior College in Hanumakonda Mandal and reviewed the progress of the registration process.

During the inspection, she enquired about the number of graduates registered so far, Form-18 applications distributed on Saturday, and the applications received and processed by election officials.

Chahat Bajpai urged all eligible graduates to utilise the special campaign days and register their names in the electoral rolls. She said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and designated election officials would be available at the respective polling stations to assist applicants and facilitate smooth registration.

Tahsildar G. Ravinder Reddy, DT S. Vittaleshwar, Election Officer Ramesh and Booth Level Officers participated in the inspection.