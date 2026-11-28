Universities Must Play a Key Role in Building Viksit Bharat Through Education, Research and Skill Development: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Quality education must be accompanied by the promotion of moral values and social responsibility among students.

Students should move forward with the slogan of “Nation First”.

Youth must actively participate in achieving the goal of a Drug-Free India by 2029.

Governor addresses the 24th Convocation of Kakatiya University.

Hanumakonda: Telangana Governor and Chancellor of Kakatiya University, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, called upon universities to play a crucial role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat–2047 by encouraging youth to contribute to national development through education, research, innovation and skill development.

He said education should not be limited to obtaining degrees but should help shape responsible citizens capable of bringing positive changes in society.

The Governor was speaking at the 24th Convocation of Kakatiya University, held at the university auditorium in Hanumakonda on Saturday.

He said the convocation had special significance as Kakatiya University was celebrating its 50-year academic journey and Golden Jubilee year. Established on August 19, 1976, the university had been providing higher education opportunities to students from both urban and rural areas of Telangana and had produced first-generation graduates in several families. He also appreciated the university’s significant contribution towards expanding educational, employment and leadership opportunities for women.

The Governor congratulated students who received their degrees during the academic years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. He particularly appreciated the PhD scholars and gold medal winners for their outstanding achievements.

He stated that the encouragement and support of parents, family members, teachers and research supervisors played a crucial role in the success of students.

Shukla said Kakatiya University’s achievement of the NAAC A+ grade in 2023 reflected the collective efforts of the university fraternity. He advised the university to continuously improve academic standards through quality teaching, committed research, efficient administration and special attention to students’ needs.

The Governor advised students to develop discipline, team spirit and a service-oriented attitude by actively participating in sports, cultural activities, the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC). He also urged alumni to guide and support current students through mentoring and other forms of assistance.

Referring to the National Education Policy–2020, he said it provided a roadmap for making education more comprehensive, flexible and responsive to societal needs. He stressed the need to develop the education system in accordance with emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, digital technologies and skill development.

He said students should have access to modern laboratories, libraries, practical learning facilities and research opportunities. Along with maintaining educational quality, universities should focus on equal opportunities and facilities accessible to persons with disabilities.

The Governor observed that in view of rapid technological advancements, students must cultivate the habit of lifelong learning. Although technologies such as Artificial Intelligence were helping in information analysis and problem-solving, the responsibility for decision-making rested with human beings.

He advised students to use technology responsibly, protect personal privacy and develop the ability to identify and critically question misinformation.

Shukla said protecting youth from the harmful effects of drugs was the responsibility of every member of society. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was making progress in several sectors.

He mentioned that more than 34 countries had honoured the Prime Minister with their highest civilian awards. He urged students to move forward with the slogan of “Nation First”.

The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the goal of building a Drug-Free India and called upon the youth to contribute towards achieving the target of a drug-free nation by 2029.

He advised educational institutions to organise awareness programmes against drug abuse and promote healthy lifestyles among students.

Referring to a recent Nasha Mukt Bharat programme organised at Osmania University in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, NCC, NSS and voluntary organisations, he described it as a positive initiative in this direction. He urged Kakatiya University to organise similar programmes on a wider scale to create awareness about the harmful effects of drugs among students and youth.

The Governor said national initiatives such as RUSA and PM-USHA were supporting the development of state universities. He observed that research in areas such as pharmaceutical sciences, materials, medicinal plants and digital systems could provide solutions beneficial to society.

He emphasised that research should not be confined to health, agriculture, water, energy and technology alone, but should also cover education, history, languages, law, public policies and social transformation.

Shukla said the skill development and industry partnership initiatives being undertaken by the Telangana government to strengthen the coordination between education and employment were creating better opportunities for youth.

He stressed that students studying in rural colleges should also have access to digital resources, mentors and practical learning opportunities. He said good ideas could emerge from anywhere and universities should establish systems to identify and encourage such innovative ideas.

He observed that universities could make a stronger contribution to Telangana’s development and the country’s progress if the government, industries and alumni worked together in coordination.

Referring to the historical heritage of the Kakatiya region, the Governor said it inspired creativity, public welfare and social harmony.

He stated that the Telangana government’s vision of “Rising Telangana” and the Central government’s mission of “Viksit Bharat 2047” shared common objectives of expanding opportunities, bringing positive changes in people’s lives and building a prosperous future. A strong Telangana, he said, would play a significant role in building a developed India.

The Governor advised PhD scholars to give priority to facts and evidence in their research, maintain academic ethics and ensure that their research benefited society.

He urged gold medal winners to make their achievements an inspiration to others and share their knowledge with humility. He said graduates should demonstrate their abilities not merely through medals and employment but also through service to society, good character and continuous learning.

Shukla called upon students to carry the values and legacy of Kakatiya University wherever they went. He advised them to make hard work, honesty, compassion towards others and responsible behaviour an integral part of their lives.

He said students should remain committed to their values and move forward with confidence while facing challenges as well as celebrating achievements.

Expressing his wishes for the university’s continued progress, the Governor hoped that Kakatiya University would reach greater heights in teaching, research, innovation and public service. He once again congratulated all graduates, PhD scholars and gold medal winners and wished them a bright future.

Padma Shri Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy delivered the convocation address. He advised the graduates to move forward with the slogan “Learn, Build and Lead”.

Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Professor K. Pratap Reddy explained the academic initiatives and progress achieved by the university.

On the occasion, the Governor formally conferred degrees upon the graduates.

Earlier, the Governor arrived at the helipad arranged at the Hanumakonda Arts and Science College grounds to attend the Kakatiya University convocation. Hanumakonda District Collector Chahat Bajpai, Warangal District Collector Dr. Satya Sharada, Police Commissioner N. Shwetha, NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy and Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Professor K. Pratap Reddy, along with other officials, welcomed him.

Later, the Governor received a guard of honour presented by the police at the NIT VIP Guest House.

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