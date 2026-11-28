Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has reportedly sought Rs 20,000 crore from the Centre as drought relief, including Rs 9,000 crore towards the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the Yashangi (Rabi) season.

According to the proposal submitted to the Centre, a significant portion of the requested assistance has been allocated to various departments, while only Rs 1,000 crore has been sought for crop loss compensation.

The proposal includes Rs 10,000 crore for the Agriculture Department, Rs 186 crore for the Animal Husbandry Department, Rs 2,250 crore for drinking water requirements and Rs 7,800 crore for rural development. Of the total demand, Rs 9,000 crore has been earmarked for Rythu Bandhu.

The allocation has triggered questions over the government’s priorities, particularly as farmers affected by crop losses are reportedly awaiting immediate financial assistance.

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Critics have pointed out that nearly 44 per cent of the total relief proposal is intended for the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which was among the Congress government’s election promises, while only Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed for direct crop loss compensation.

Concerns have also been raised over the availability of Rs 2,250 crore in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), with questions being asked about why affected farmers have not received immediate relief.

Farmers have expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in compensation and questioned whether the Rythu Bandhu scheme would be implemented only if the Centre releases the requested funds.

The issue has brought the government’s drought relief proposal and financial assistance to farmers into focus, with demands growing for timely compensation to those who have suffered crop losses.