Hyderabad: Telangana has placed a series of demands before the Centre to strengthen its power infrastructure, accelerate renewable energy development and ensure long-term energy security.

The requests were presented at the Conference of State Power Ministers chaired by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi.

The State sought approval of ₹25,096 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) within 60 days and an extension of the scheme’s implementation deadline until March 2028. The proposed financial support is expected to help strengthen electricity distribution infrastructure and improve operational efficiency.

Telangana also sought viability gap funding of ₹1 crore per MW for pumped storage projects and requested clearance for the proposed Kallur project. The State emphasised the importance of pumped storage facilities in balancing intermittent renewable energy generation and meeting peak electricity demand.

Another major request was central assistance for setting up 2,000 MWh of battery energy storage capacity. The State also sought national project status for the 6,000 MW Raigarh–Pugalur–Thrissur High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) corridor.

On renewable energy infrastructure, Telangana requested Phase-I approval for Green Energy Corridor works involving 23,480 MVA capacity. It also sought national-level cost-sharing for the 400 kV Sedam–Parigi transmission line and the Maheshwaram-II substation.

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The State further urged the Centre to rationalise inter-state transmission charges and extend the waiver of transmission charges for renewable energy projects until March 2030. Such measures, it argued, would help reduce the cost of renewable power and encourage investments in clean energy infrastructure.

Addressing the requirements of gas-based power generation, Telangana sought assured natural gas supplies and cost-sharing support for generation during February–April 2027.

The State representative thanked Union Power Minister Manohar Lal for his positive response towards supporting State-owned pumped storage projects.

The discussions come at a time when Telangana is seeking to expand its renewable energy capacity while ensuring reliable electricity supply to households, agriculture and industries.

The proposals focus on strengthening distribution networks, expanding energy storage, improving interstate transmission connectivity and reducing the financial burden associated with renewable energy integration.

Telangana reiterated its commitment to modernising the power sector, improving energy security and building a sustainable electricity ecosystem to meet the State’s growing demand.