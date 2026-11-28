Cyberabad to launch contra-flow BRTS service between JNTU and Raidurg within a week

Hyderabad: Commuters travelling between JNTU and Raidurg are expected to get relief from peak-hour traffic congestion, with Cyberabad Police announcing the launch of a contra-flow Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) service within a week.

Announcing the initiative during Cyberabad Moves 2026, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh said the new bus service would improve connectivity between JNTU, KPHB, HITEC City and Raidurg Metro stations. The contra-flow arrangement is aimed at helping public transport buses bypass traffic congestion during peak hours and reduce commuting time for passengers.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen public transport, improve last-mile connectivity and encourage commuters to shift from private vehicles to public transportation.

As part of the discussions, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced plans to introduce 510 additional buses over the next two years. These will include 450 air-conditioned buses and 60 minibuses to expand the city’s public transport network. Exclusive RTC bus services for IT employees are also being planned to improve connectivity to major employment hubs.

Another important proposal involves integrating Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) data with the Open Data Telangana platform to improve access to public transport information and facilitate better journey planning.

Urban mobility experts from WRI India emphasised the need for a comprehensive 10-year road network development plan. They called for the development of secondary and tertiary roads with widths ranging from 10 to 30 metres to improve connectivity and distribute traffic more efficiently across rapidly expanding urban areas.

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Student representatives highlighted the need for safer roads, increased carpooling and improved public transport facilities. They also stressed the importance of making school journeys safer through better-designed school zones and improved pedestrian infrastructure.

Health experts drew attention to the impact of traffic-related air pollution on children and other vulnerable sections of society. They called for improved access to air-quality information and measures to reduce exposure to vehicular emissions.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening last-mile connectivity and ensuring that public transport services are accessible, reliable and convenient.

Cyberabad Police urged citizens to verify information relating to traffic regulations and penalty amounts before sharing it on social media, cautioning against the circulation of misleading claims.

The deliberations at Cyberabad Moves 2026 brought together transport authorities, urban planners, students, health experts and citizens to discuss practical solutions for building a safer, cleaner and more sustainable mobility system in Cyberabad.