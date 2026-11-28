Kolar: The discovery of a woman’s body wrapped like a parcel and abandoned beside the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway in Karnataka has triggered a major murder investigation, with police examining CCTV footage and possible interstate links to identify the victim and those responsible.

The body was found on Friday morning, November 27, near Sundarapaly village in KGF taluk of Kolar district. Local residents noticed a suspicious bundle along the service road and alerted Bethamangala police after detecting a foul smell. Police personnel who opened the package found the body of an unidentified woman, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman may have been strangled. Her hands and legs were allegedly tied, and the body was placed in a seated position inside a gunny bag. The sack was covered with plastic and tightly secured with parcel tape. Investigators also found that the bundle had been placed on a washing machine trolley, apparently to facilitate transportation and disposal.

KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput and Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshmaiah inspected the crime scene along with forensic experts, fingerprint specialists and a dog squad. The body was subsequently shifted for postmortem examination.

Police are examining CCTV footage from toll plazas along the expressway, suspecting that a car may have transported the body to the location. Given the dumping site’s proximity to the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu borders, investigators are also exploring possible interstate connections.

The discovery recalls several cases in which murder victims were transported across districts or states and dumped in isolated locations to conceal evidence and delay identification. Such incidents highlight the growing importance of highway surveillance, toll plaza CCTV networks, forensic investigations and coordination between neighbouring state police forces.

The present case underscores the need for stronger monitoring of highway service roads and isolated stretches. Identifying the victim, tracing the vehicle and establishing the circumstances of the murder will be crucial not only to solving the crime but also to preventing highways from becoming convenient dumping grounds for criminal activity.

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