Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has given private sewage treatment plant (STP) operators one month to rectify operational deficiencies, warning of strict action against those failing to comply with prescribed standards.

HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath said joint inspections would be conducted by HYDRAA, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), municipal corporations and the Pollution Control Board (PCB) after the deadline.

At a meeting with STP operators, gated community residents’ welfare associations and officials on Friday, the Commissioner reviewed shortcomings in STP maintenance, treatment procedures and quality standards for treated water. He stressed that STPs in gated communities, apartments, commercial complexes and other establishments must operate continuously.

Referring to the growing pressure on Hyderabad’s lakes due to sewage pollution, Ranganath said HYDRAA was restoring encroached and polluted water bodies and ensuring that untreated sewage did not enter them. Treated wastewater from STPs would be channelled into lakes wherever feasible.

He directed establishments to register their STPs on the HMWSSB platform and install separate electricity meters. Daily records of incoming sewage, treated water, power consumption and reuse must be maintained and uploaded to the Water Board every month. Treated water should be used for non-drinking purposes, while surplus water must be supplied to nearby consumers through the Water Board or mutual agreements.

The move assumes significance amid El Niño-related rainfall deficits and growing water scarcity. During previous summers, Hyderabad’s lakes and water bodies faced pollution from untreated sewage, while residents depended heavily on freshwater supplies.

With treated wastewater emerging as an important alternative for gardening, construction and other non-potable needs, strict STP monitoring could reduce freshwater demand, prevent lake pollution and strengthen Hyderabad’s long-term water security.