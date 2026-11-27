Hyderabad: The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), OSSC and Vocational Public Examinations scheduled for March 2027. In a notification issued on November 26, Director K. Lingalaiah said schools must complete the fee remittance and online submission of student details within the prescribed deadlines.

According to the notification, students can pay their examination fees without a late fee until December 2, 2026. Those who miss the deadline can pay an additional Rs.50 up to December 8, while a late fee of Rs.200 will be applicable for payments made up to December 22. The final opportunity, with a late fee of Rs.500, will be available until January 4, 2027.

The schedule also specifies separate deadlines for schools to remit the collected fees through online integration with Cyber Treasury and submit student data. For payments without a late fee, the Headmasters must remit the amount by December 3 and submit student details by December 5. The final dates for these processes under the Rs.500 late-fee category are January 5 and January 6, respectively.

The online submission of school eNR records by District Educational Officers to the Director of Government Examinations must be completed by December 14 for the first two categories and January 7 for the remaining categories.

The examination fee is Rs.125 for all subjects and Rs.110 for candidates appearing for up to three subjects. Those appearing for more than three subjects must pay Rs.125. Vocational candidates have to pay an additional Rs.60. SC, ST and BC candidates are exempted from examination fees as per government orders.

The Director has made it clear that the deadlines will not be extended under any circumstances. Payments must be made exclusively through the school’s login on the official website, www.bse.telangana.gov.in, using the online Cyber Treasury integration. Payments through IFMIS portal challans or manual bank challans will not be accepted.

The importance of adhering to the schedule is evident from the previous examination cycle. In November 2024, the Directorate revised the SSC March 2025 examination fee deadline, extending the no-late-fee payment date from November 18 to November 28. It subsequently revised the schedule again, allowing students to pay without a late fee until December 5. Such changes highlight the need for schools to communicate deadlines promptly and ensure that students do not miss the examination application process.

The Directorate has instructed Headmasters and Principals not to wait until the last date and to complete the online submission of candidates’ details within the stipulated schedule. Students have been advised to contact their respective school authorities for further information.

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