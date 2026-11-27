Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N. Chandrababu Naidu, will be meeting leaders of the NDA allies in Delhi on Friday evening.

He will be leaving for the national capital after the State Cabinet meeting.

According to an official statement, Chandrababu Naidu will be meeting NDA leaders in the evening.

Chandrababu Naidu along with President of Janata Dal-Secular and Union Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, will jointly address the media on key issues, according to the TDP.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, whose Jana Sena Party is also a ally in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA, is also likely to leave for New Delhi.

The two leaders are reported to be visiting the national capital at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Their visit assumes significances amid renewed efforts by the NDA to pass Delimitation bill.

The NDA partners are expected to discuss and finalise the strategy to be adopted during the special sitting of the Parliament, likely to be held next week.

The session is reportedly being convened to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill for passage.

The NDA leaders are making all efforts to garner the support of 360 MPs in Lok Sabha to see the bills through.

The NDA coalition is reportedly reaching out to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for its support.

YSRCP has four MPs and its support will take the NDA close to the two-third majority required to pass the bills.

YSRCP led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take a call after going through the text of the bill.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill was tabled in Lok Sabha in April but the Union government failed to get the required support.

With 528 members present and voting, the Union government needed 352 votes but it could muster 298 and thus falling short of 54. A total of 230 MPs had voted against the Bill.