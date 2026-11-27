Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender has criticised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over the alleged failure to provide irrigation water to farmers, claiming that the region would not have faced drought conditions if the Kaleshwaram project had remained operational.

Speaking on the issue, Eatala Rajender said he had warned earlier that the region would not face drought as long as the Kaleshwaram project was in place. He alleged that Revanth Reddy, in an attempt to target former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), had ultimately put Telangana farmers in difficulty.

The BJP MP claimed that the Chief Minister was aware that water could be pumped from the Pranhita River even during the summer season. However, despite having this option, the Congress government failed to ensure an adequate water supply to farmers, he alleged.

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Taking a dig at Revanth Reddy’s political statements, Eatala Rajender said the Chief Minister was under the impression that the Congress would secure 90 Assembly seats and receive one crore votes in the next elections.

He further claimed that even Congress party workers were expressing doubts about the party’s political future, alleging that some of them believed the Congress would not return to power for another 15 years.

Eatala Rajender’s remarks come amid continuing political differences between the Congress and BJP over irrigation projects, water management and the legacy of the previous BRS government in Telangana.