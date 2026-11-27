MYSURU: The Karnataka government will introduce lessons on the Constitution in school textbooks from the next academic year to promote constitutional awareness among children and familiarise them with democratic values from an early age.

Announcing this during the Constitution Day celebrations at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru on Thursday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a separate committee would be constituted to prepare the lessons and incorporate them into the school curriculum. He stressed that children should not merely learn about the Constitution for examinations but understand and practise its principles in everyday life.

“The Constitution is not merely a book. It is a shield that protects the rights, dignity, freedom and equality of every Indian,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of constitutional safeguards, Shivakumar said students must understand how the Constitution protects citizens’ rights. The 1975 Emergency, when fundamental rights were curtailed and press freedom restricted, remains a significant reminder of why constitutional safeguards and democratic institutions are essential.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to develop democratic awareness and leadership among young people. He proposed strengthening youth parliaments in Assembly constituencies and identifying emerging young leaders to encourage their participation in public affairs.

The initiative assumes significance as constitutional education can help students understand equality, justice, freedom and their responsibilities as citizens, enabling them to recognise violations of rights and become informed participants in a democratic society.