Nalgonda: Tension prevailed at the hostel of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda after a dispute over the management of the mess escalated into a clash between two groups of students.

According to reports, students divided into two groups and allegedly attacked each other following disagreements over the functioning and management of the hostel mess. The issue had reportedly been causing friction among students for some time before turning into a physical confrontation.

On learning about the incident, the hostel director rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the students and bring the situation under control. However, the dispute reportedly continued despite the intervention.

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The incident created tension on the university campus, with students expressing concern over the ongoing disagreements surrounding mess management.

Students have urged university authorities to intervene and find a permanent solution to the issue to prevent further clashes and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the hostel.

They have also called for effective measures to address their grievances and improve the functioning of the mess.