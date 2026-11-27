HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad during the early hours of Friday, November 27, with intense showers recorded between midnight and 3 am, disrupting normal life and raising concerns over waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to rainfall data shared by Telangana Weatherman, Kukatpally recorded the highest rainfall at 78.3 mm, followed by Safilguda (75.3 mm), Shaikpet (67.3 mm), Charlapally (63 mm) and Borabanda (62.8 mm). Madhapur received 61.3 mm, while AS Rao Nagar recorded 54.3 mm.

Other areas that witnessed significant rainfall included KPHB Colony and Malkajgiri (48 mm each), Keesara (46.8 mm), Film Nagar (45.3 mm), Moula Ali (43 mm), Kapra (42.3 mm) and Hyder Nagar (41.8 mm).

The intensity of rainfall varied across the city, with Jubilee Hills recording 31.5 mm, Banjara Hills 20.5 mm, Miyapur 17.3 mm and Ameerpet 15.8 mm.

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The city has witnessed devastating floods in the past following intense rainfall. On October 13, 2020, Greater Hyderabad recorded 324 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society. The deluge claimed 33 lives, affected more than 37,000 families and caused estimated losses of ₹670 crore, according to a NITI Aayog report.

The latest rainfall figures underline the importance of strengthening the city’s stormwater drainage network, clearing encroachments along nalas and monitoring vulnerable low-lying areas to prevent a repeat of the 2020 flooding tragedy.