Rashmika Mandanna gives a glimpse of ‘what you’ll find her doing at home after work’

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a peek into her life away from the cameras.

She revealed all that she likes to do once she is back home after a day of work. Rashmika took to her social media account to share a series of pictures and videos from her home, with the caption, “This is Rashmika’s team, if you go to her house after work then this is what you’ll find her doing!”

In the first picture, Rashmika can be seen sitting casually on the floor in a white T-shirt, black track pants and a pink headband, posing for the camera with a smile.

The next frames show her in the middle of a workout session, with her pet dog becoming an adorable part of the routine. In one picture, Rashmika is seen reaching towards the dog while exercising, while another captures her leaning close to the pet.

One of the pictures shows the actress being assisted by a trainer as she works out with dumbbells. Another frame captures her performing an exercise on a mat, with her dog lying nearby and keeping her company.

In one of the videos, she can be seen lying on the exercise mat with a large red fitness ball, while her dog approaches her and gives her affectionate kisses.

The post comes shortly after Rashmika and her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, returned from a family holiday in Japan. The couple travelled with Vijay’s parents and his younger brother Anand Deverakonda.

The couple shared many glimpses from the getaway. Vijay described the trip as “Celebrating Life with my favourite people” and shared moments of family time, including colouring sessions, coffee and matcha breaks.

During their appearance on the show, Vijay and Rashmika spoke about their relationship, marriage and life together. Among the discussions was Vijay’s comment about making international travel with his parents a priority. He spoke about wanting to take his parents on one or two international trips every year after marriage.

This remark drew criticism from some sections of social media. Some users questioned why the conversation appeared to focus on travelling with Vijay’s family and asked what role Rashmika’s parents would have in such plans. Others questioned whether the responsibility for ensuring the comfort and happiness of both sets of parents should not be shared equally by the couple.