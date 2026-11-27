New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday opened the official residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the ruling BJP, to the public, putting the spotlight on its renovation expenses and the cost of its interiors and furnishings.

A board installed outside the residence displays the total expenditure on the property at Rs 58,83,66,314 (approximately Rs 58.83 crore). The government has also arranged displays highlighting the prices of various items used in the building, including furniture, electronic appliances and decorative installations.

Visitors and media personnel were shown the interiors, with individual price details displayed for several items, including televisions, square sofas, dining tables and chairs worth Rs 5.58,885, round side tables worth Rs 10 lakh, double beds of Rs 1,96,482, curtains and console units.

Among the displayed expenses, a console was priced at Rs 3,34,484, while the curtains were listed at Rs 5,69,162. The displays also highlighted the expenditure incurred on different sections of the residence and their interiors.

The opening of the residence is being presented by the Delhi government to inform the public about how taxpayers’ money was spent on the former Chief Minister’s official accommodation.

Addressing a media briefing, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the initiative was intended to bring transparency and make people aware of the expenditure incurred on the property.

“The purpose of opening Sheesh Mahal today is to show the public where their money has been spent. It is important for people to know how taxpayers’ money is being utilised. The person who once claimed that he would neither take a car nor a bungalow and wanted the government to arrange a modest two-room house had an initial project budget of Rs 8 crore, which eventually crossed Rs 58 crore,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to IANS, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra alleged that the residence was constructed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the country was facing an unprecedented health crisis.

“Kejriwal constructed this Sheesh Mahal during the Covid-19 pandemic. The man who claimed that he would live in a one-room house will now have his reality exposed to the entire country through your cameras. Automatic lifts have been installed, marble was imported from Vietnam, crockery from another country, tables from another country and chandeliers from different countries. Chandeliers costing Rs 11 lakh each have been installed in this building,” he claimed.