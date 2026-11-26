Kagaznagar: Marking the 77th Indian Constitution Day, Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Harsha Choudhary on Thursday released Constitution awareness pamphlets prepared by the Right to Information Protection Act–2005 Society at his office in Kagaznagar.

During the programme, representatives of the Society briefed the Sub-Collector on the organisation’s awareness initiatives and activities being conducted across the district.

Appreciating their efforts, Harsha Choudhary praised the Society for creating awareness at the village level about the Indian Constitution, the Right to Information (RTI) Act, legal provisions, government welfare schemes, cybercrimes, drug abuse and environmental protection.

He stressed the need for every citizen to have a basic understanding of the Constitution and encouraged the Society to expand its awareness programmes to reach more people. He also offered suggestions and guidelines to strengthen its activities.

Later, a delegation led by Society District President Vangari Praveen submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Collector, seeking the installation of information boards on the RTI Act–2005 in government offices. The delegation also requested adequate protection for RTI activists working across the district.

The programme was attended by District Advisor R. Krishna, Sirpur Constituency President Madasu Nagesh, Secretary Kummari Lingaiah, Kagaznagar Mandal President Kadari Srinivas, General Secretary Samudrala Damodar, Assistant Secretary Durgam Santhosh, Constituency Committee Member Bhaska Satyanarayana, and committee members Gagan Rai and Gada Suresh, among others.

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