Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team has denied sending out any defamation notice to any social media influencer.

The actor’s legal representative took to their social media, and shared a clarification saying that the actor has not sent out any legal notice.

They wrote, “A purported “legal notice” dated 23 November 2026, said to have been issued on behalf of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is being circulated on social media and in some news reports. As authorised attorneys of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, we clarify that this notice was not issued by him or on his behalf. Mr. Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it”.

“We request media houses and social media pages to verify before reporting, and to correct or remove content that attributes this notice to Mr. Khan”, they added.

Earlier, a Reel of SRK from an event alleged that the actor was allegedly shut down by the son of a billionaire. Later, media reports stated that the superstar has sent out a legal notice to the content creator, who uploaded the Reel on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘King’, in which he stars opposite Deepika Padukone. The film practically stars the entire industry including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

The film marks SRK’s 2nd collaboration with director-producer Siddharth Anand after ‘Pathaan’. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, ‘King’s is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.