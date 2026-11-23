Mumbai: Actress Raashii Khanna provided netizens with some glimpses of her fun time on the sets of the eagerly anticipated show ‘Farzi 2’, with her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

On Monday, Raashii took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of herself smiling on the sets of ‘Farzi 2’. This was followed by a photo of Raashii enjoying some tea and cookies with Vijay Sethupathi.

We could also see Raashii clapping while Shahid Kapoor addressed the crew with a mic.

“Just another day on set.. (Brown heart emoji) #farzi2 (sic),” the caption on the post read.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of the second season of the crime thriller series in October.

Commemorating the occasion, the filmmaker duo Raj & DK dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the ‘Haidar’ actor from the sets of ‘Farzi 2’.

The clip showed Shahid Kapoor breaking his character as Sunny and being his goofy self.

The post also included the text, “It’s a wrap on the Artist and he promptly breaks out of character! Fantastic job @shahidkapoor. We got some crazy shit done this time! To the Fakers!”

Coming back to the video, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor was seen giving some funny expressions and also flaunting his crazy dance moves. As Raj & DK asked him what was happening, Shahid Kapoor gave another goofy expression and said, “Mera khatam (My work is done),” before going back to his playful antics.

The creators of ‘Farzi 2’ also applauded the performance of Shahid Kapoor while spilling their excitement over the work they have done for ‘Farzi 2’.

Shahid Kapoor made quite an impression as Sunny in the primary season, an artist who is drawn into the world of counterfeiting.

Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora in the key roles, the eight-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February 2023.