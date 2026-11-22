Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Mysaa’ has been postponed, that too only 5 days before its scheduled release on November 27.

The ‘Animal’ actress confessed that even she didn’t know the new release date of her next. Rashmika promised her Insta Fam that she would share the new release date as soon as she knows.

The makers, Unformula Films, and the director, Rawindra, released a joint statement on Instagram, sharing the update. The statement read, “Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week’s releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience. (sic)”

“To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM’S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH.” The filmmakers have not announced a new release date, “The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won’t be a long one,” they went on to add.

Re-sharing the official statement on the Stories section of her Instagram Stories, Rashmika penned, “Apparently the release is getting pushed (Two sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka when I know I’ll let you also know (Two red heart emojis) (sic).”

‘Mysaa’ was initially slated to reach the audience on November 27 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Led by Rashmika, the ancillary cast of the drama also includes Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa, and Nidhi Singh, along with others.

‘Mysaa’ has been helmed by Rawindra Pulle, who has also written the script, along with Raj Kumar Kandamudi.