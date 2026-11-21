Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry has suffered another setback due to online piracy, with pirated copies of the newly released film Aakasamlo Oka Tara reportedly appearing on a piracy website on the day of its theatrical release.

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Security Bureau after discovering pirated copies of four Telugu films on the website go2.india4moviee.click.

According to the complaint, besides Aakasamlo Oka Tara, pirated versions of Ranabali, Aadarsha Kutumbam and Cult were also found on the website.

The films were allegedly recorded secretly inside a theatre at Kurnool City Square Mall and subsequently uploaded to the piracy platform without the permission of the filmmakers.

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Taking the complaint seriously, the police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those responsible for recording and uploading the films.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat of theatrical piracy to the Telugu film industry, particularly when newly released movies are illegally circulated online within hours of their release.

The Cyber Security Bureau is investigating the matter to trace the individuals involved in the alleged piracy network and determine how the recordings were distributed online.