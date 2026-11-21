Sangareddy: A major land fraud has come to light in Telangana, where land grabbers allegedly manipulated records on the Bhu Bharati portal to transfer ownership of valuable properties into the name of a single individual.

The scam reportedly targeted lands belonging to retired officials, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and people living outside their native areas, raising serious concerns over the security of land records and the possible involvement of revenue officials.

The case came to light when the gang allegedly changed the ownership details of 4.27 acres of agricultural land belonging to retired IPS officer Esh Kumar in Survey No. 329/2 at Sangupet village in Andole mandal of Sangareddy district. Esh Kumar had purchased the land around 18 years ago and had remained in possession of it.

Recently, local farmers approached revenue officials after noticing construction activity on land adjacent to Esh Kumar’s property. They alleged that a person was constructing a function hall and attempting to encroach upon the neighbouring assigned land.

Following a field survey to establish the boundaries of the assigned land, revenue officials informed the farmers that the adjacent 4.27 acres had been registered in the name of Mir Murad Ali.

The revelation came as a shock to the local farmers, who maintained that the land belonged to retired IPS officer Esh Kumar. They questioned how the ownership could have been changed without the original owner’s knowledge.

After learning about the alleged fraud, Esh Kumar lodged a complaint with the revenue authorities, prompting an investigation.

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The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) subsequently uncovered a wider network of alleged fraudulent land transactions. Investigators found that, apart from Esh Kumar’s 4.27 acres, another 28 guntas in Sangareddy and four acres in Kollur had also been transferred into the name of Mir Murad Ali.

The investigation further revealed that similar fraudulent transactions had reportedly taken place across 13 districts. The CID arrested nine members of the alleged gang in connection with the case.

Following the exposure of the scam, revenue officials restored ownership of Esh Kumar’s 4.27 acres, along with other illegally transferred properties, to their original owners.

However, investigators suspect that hacking the Bhu Bharati website alone may not have been sufficient to execute fraud on such a large scale. The CID is reportedly examining the possible involvement of revenue officials and whether insiders helped the gang manipulate land records.

The case has also raised questions about the vulnerability of the state’s digital land registration system. While the alleged gang reportedly exploited the records of retired officials, NRIs and absentee landowners, concerns remain over how many ordinary property owners could have been affected.

Esh Kumar’s case was resolved soon after he approached the authorities, partly because of his connections at senior levels, critics have pointed out. This has triggered a broader question: Would an ordinary citizen receive the same swift response and protection if their land records were manipulated?