India’s GDP growth projected at 7 pc for FY27, 25 bps rate hike likely in Dec: Report

Mumbai: India’s real GDP growth is projected at approximately 7 per cent for FY27, supported by sustained public capital expenditure, resilient domestic demand and strong services activity, a new report said on Saturday.

However, persistent inflationary pressures are expected to keep monetary policy tight, with Brickwork Ratings (BWR) anticipating a further 25-basis-point (bps) repo rate hike in December 2026, taking the policy rate to 5.75 per cent, followed by an extended pause.

“India’s growth momentum is increasingly being supported by the strength of its domestic economy and the resilience of its services exports. However, the external environment remains an important variable, particularly given India’s dependence on energy and other key imports,” said Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings.

In the current environment, businesses with healthy balance sheets, adequate liquidity, and the ability to manage input-cost volatility will be better positioned to navigate uncertainty.

For the broader economy, sustaining investment momentum while strengthening external resilience will remain important, said Sharan.

Government capital expenditure reached Rs 6.55 lakh crore in the first half of FY27, supporting infrastructure investment.

Services activity remained robust, with the Services PMI rising to 55.8 in October and the Composite PMI reaching 56.2.

Industrial production grew 6.7 per cent in September, while manufacturing output expanded 7.6 per cent. October GST collections also rose 22.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.31 lakh crore, reflecting festive demand and higher import-related collections.

Capital goods and electrical equipment, automobiles, IT services and export-oriented sectors are relatively better positioned, said the report.

In contrast, NBFCs and housing finance companies face higher funding costs.

Retail inflation accelerated to 6.09 per cent in October from 5.54 per cent in September, breaching the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

Food inflation stood at 8.94 per cent, while wholesale inflation reached 11.39 per cent in September, indicating persistent price pressures.

The report expects CPI inflation to peak at 5.8-6.1 per cent in Q3 FY27 before moderating towards 5.0 per cent in Q4, taking the FY27 average to 5.2 per cent.

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