Hyderabad: Woman Dies by Suicide After Mother-in-Law Scolds Her Over Excessive Phone Use

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by her mother-in-law for spending too much time watching her mobile phone at a rented house in Bommalaguda near Hayathnagar.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Devi, daughter of Boddupalli Krishnaiah and Alivelu, residents of Yellamma Rangapuram village in Kalwakurthy mandal of Nagarkurnool district. She had married Pagilla Lakshman, a native of Teepigauraram village in Nampally mandal of Nalgonda district, seven years ago.

Lakshmi Devi had moved to Hyderabad for work and was living in a rented house in Bommalaguda along with her husband, mother-in-law, maternal uncle and their two children. The family was reportedly managing its expenses with Lakshman working as a painter and his mother engaged in household work.

According to reports, Lakshmi Devi had recently started spending considerable time on her mobile phone after her husband purchased one for her through an instalment scheme.

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Her mother-in-law reportedly objected to her prolonged phone use and scolded her, asking why she was spending so much time watching the phone instead of attending to household responsibilities.

Upset over the remarks, Lakshmi Devi reportedly asked her two children, a seven-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son, to watch television before going into a room.

She subsequently died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, according to reports.

The incident has left the family and local residents shocked. Further details regarding the incident and any police investigation were not immediately available.