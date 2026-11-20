Hyderabad: More than 30 students fell ill after consuming dinner at Men’s Hostel M, Annex and NRS hostels at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in Gachibowli on Thursday night, raising serious concerns over food quality and hygiene in campus hostels.

The affected students were shifted to the university health centre for medical treatment.

According to the UoH Students’ Union president, the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) visited the health centre at around 2.45 am and interacted with the students. During the visit, students raised concerns over deteriorating food quality and problems in hostel messes.

Following the incident, the Students’ Union demanded better medical treatment for affected students, continuation of the medical camp at Men’s Hostel M and relaxation of examination schedules for those who fell ill.

The union also sought the immediate appointment of a permanent nutrition officer, regular food inspections across all hostel messes, improved health centre infrastructure and additional manpower in hostel kitchens.

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A similar incident was reported at Osmania University PG College, Secunderabad, in November 2024. Three students reportedly suffered food poisoning after consuming burnt khichdi served for dinner. The incident triggered student protests, with students demanding better food quality and improved hostel sanitation.

The recurring incidents highlight serious gaps in food safety monitoring at educational institutions. The UoH administration must strengthen mess inspections, ensure hygienic food preparation and introduce regular nutritional monitoring to protect students and prevent further health emergencies on campus.