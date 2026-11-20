Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is set to issue a notification to fill 70 vacancies in the AYUSH department, offering recruitment opportunities across 45 disciplines in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani.

According to a release issued by the Health Department, the recruitment will cover lecturer and technical assistant posts. Eligible candidates must submit their applications by December 2, 2026. The recruitment drive is aimed at strengthening traditional medicine services and addressing the shortage of qualified teaching and technical personnel in government institutions.

The State government stated that it had filled approximately 15,000 vacancies in the Health Department during the past three years since the Congress government assumed power. As part of its efforts to strengthen AYUSH education, 137 assistant professors have also been recruited in the department.

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Earlier, vacancies in government medical colleges and hospitals had affected teaching activities and increased the workload on available medical staff. The recruitment of 137 assistant professors in AYUSH institutions is an important step towards addressing such shortages.

The government is now focusing on filling vacant posts in medical colleges and government hospitals to improve healthcare delivery and academic standards.

The latest recruitment is significant as strengthening AYUSH institutions can improve access to Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani treatment while ensuring adequate teaching staff for future healthcare professionals.